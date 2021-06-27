The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said he will not hesitate to sack any Deputy Minister of State who undermines the substantive Minister.

Nana Akufo-Addo said it takes unity and loyalty to help in the growth and development of the Ministry and by extension the country.

Speaking at the swearing-in of 39 Deputy Ministers at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the focus should be to build a better Ghana.

According to him, any acts of disloyalty or subversion will not be tolerated, as such acts undermine the authority of the presidency and the state at large.

He was speaking during the swearing-in of the deputy ministers on Friday, June 25, 2021.

“Article 79, clause 1 of the constitution of the republic provides that a deputy minister is appointed by the president in consultation with the minister and with the prior approval of Parliament to assist the minister in the performance of his or her functions. Your basic responsibility is to assist your minister in the performance of his or her functions. Loyalty to the minister is a fundamental premise for the success of your work.”

“I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and inference disloyalty to the state and party. Any deputy who thinks the roots to advancement lies in your ability to subvert or undermine your minister will be sadly mistaken.”