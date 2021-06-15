The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has met with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over robbery attacks on officers providing security for vehicles carting money.

Citi News sources say the engagement was meant to finalise deliberations on the replacement of soft-skinned Cash-in-Transit vehicles with armoured-plated ones.

The said meeting comes on the back of the latest robbery attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, which led to the death of a young police officer and a trader at Jamestown in Accra.

Citi News can also confirm that the IGP at the meeting reiterated his earlier threat to withdraw police escort for such vehicles if fortified armoured vans are not provided for such services.

Citi News also understands that the IGP will be visiting the family of the slain policeman later in the day at Kasoa.

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has already instructed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to take over investigations into the matter.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the police and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to take over investigations into the attack on a bullion van at Adedenpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, which led to the murder of a police officer.