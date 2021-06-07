More Christian leaders across the world continue to pay glowing tribute to the memory of popular Nigerian televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Lagos.

American gospel singer and pastor, Juanita Bynum in a Facebook post said TB Joshua touched millions of lives with his ministry and will be missed.

The famed author described Mr. Joshua’s death as a great loss.

“Today when I tell you I am lost for words …. Thisssssss… Jesus!!! Prophet take your rest…. you have touched the lives of millions …. you will be missed!!! Wow wow wow smh…..RIH…we offer up prayers for his family as well as his church family as well as the body of Christ at this great great loss!!! The ways of the Lord are perfect!!!! Amen…”

Malawian preacher, Shepherd Bushiri also in a tribute said TB Joshua touched souls.

“The general of God, Prophet TB Joshua, has gone home. In your rest, General, I celebrate your mission: you came, you preached, you touched souls, and you demonstrated to the world that God is still speaking today. Rest, great General for I shall, forever, live your mission,” he also said in a Facebook post.

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, died at age 57, a week to his 58th birthday, on June 12.

Reports indicate that he died not long after he had finished a programme at his church in Lagos.

Nigeria’s The Cable news website said TB Joshua was airlifted to Turkey for stroke treatment two months ago.

The death of TB Joshua come as a surprise to many, especially as there hasn’t been any public mention of him taking ill.

His church, in confirming the death and acknowledging his service and sacrifices to the kingdom of God and humanity, did not state the cause of death.

The President of Nigeria, Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier commiserated with the family and members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on the passing of the spiritual leader.

President Buhari said the late pastor will be missed for his philanthropic gestures.

According to him, he will be remembered for his “legacies and the lives he touched positively.”

“The President notes that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.”

“President Buhari urges Pastor Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity, but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.”

A former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, also expressed sadness over the death of Prophet TB Joshua, describing him as a devout man of God.

Dr. Jonathan also prayed to God to grant millions of TB Joshua’s followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.

“I am saddened to hear about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known as TB Joshua, the Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), at a young age of 57. TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.”

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his Ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love, and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans, and millions of people across the world. I condole with his family, his church, and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss.”