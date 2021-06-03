The family of 11-year-old, Ishmael Mensah, who was allegedly killed by two teenagers for ritual purposes at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa, has expressed worry about the impediments hampering the trial process.

This comes after the judge presiding over the case, His Honour Samuel Akwesi Adjei, absented himself from court on Wednesday, leading to an adjournment to June 16, 2021.

As a result, they have resolved to explore the various options available to them to pursue justice for their late relative.

Samad Akalilu, the family spokesperson, in an interview, with Citi News said: “We are going to have a series of family meetings to ensure that we deal with this matter moving forward. We are going to make sure we exhaust the various options available to us”.

Ishmael Mensah was allegedly killed by two teenagers in early April 2021.

Reports indicate that the teenagers lured the deceased into an uncompleted building, and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police said the suspects planned to recover the victim’s body later that night for the supposed money rituals.

The two suspects made their first appearance in court on April 6, 2021.

In connection with the killing, Charity Mensah, a traditional priestess, was also arrested. She was granted bail on the basis that she is a nursing mother.

She is required to regularly present herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist with the investigation.