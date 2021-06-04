The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has raised alarm over what many describe as a humanitarian crisis following the impact of tidal waves in four communities in the constituency.

About one thousand residents in Amutsinu Salakope, Adina, Agavedzi, and Blekusu have been displaced following the latest destruction caused by tidal waves.

The residents are left without basic supplies like food and water.

The MP for the area, in a Citi News interview, called for immediate humanitarian intervention, and also warned of total destruction of part of the major road linking Ghana and Togo through the area if a sea defense wall is not constructed soon.

“We really appreciate the fact that over the years all governments add a little to the sea defence, but it’s been quite a while that something has been done, and so the devastation in that community is more than I have ever seen. What we are looking at is not only the houses going and what can be saved, but also the main road between Aflao and Keta will be washed away by the next tidal wave when it hits again.”

“We know that about 20 houses have been washed away on Wednesday, but the number of people is almost 1,000 people which is just an estimation, and these are people who have gone through the worst of situations since March 2020 when the borders were closed.“

However, Elliot Agbewornu, the MCE for the area also in a Citi News interview, said efforts are underway to address the challenge.

He, therefore, urged the affected persons to remain calm as the assembly and the central government work at resolving their challenges.

The MCE also disclosed that the assembly and the National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO, are currently distributing some relief items to the affected persons.

“We just found a place and asked people to go there. It is in this disaster that we have extended water. It is in this disaster that we are working on the roads, and it is also in this disaster that the assembly has brought in some relief items. The items included rice, oil, and other foodstuffs. Today we’re also going to give them some mosquito nets. The NADMO Director-General is here himself to assist us in doing this.”