Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have assured residents of Ketu South of their commitment to pushing for the extension of the sea defence wall in the municipality.

Over the past few weeks, residents of Adina, Agavedzi and Amitsunu have been displaced by tidal waves which destroyed about 100 households.

Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, Elliot Agbenorwu who was part of a delegation that visited the site said they are hopeful that government will come to their aid to save the coastline and human lives.

“We went to give some relief items to the victims. Normally when these things happen the MCE or the Chairman of the Disaster Management Committee gets to the site to assess the situation, and NADMO joins in later.”

“The Government has sent some relief items with a cash donation of GHS20,000 to the displaced victims. We are not in charge of constructing a defence wall, what we do is to alleviate the plight of people in times of disaster, but seeing the extent of the distraction of the tidal wave, we are going to push for the extension of a defence wall in the Municipality.”