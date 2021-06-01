The leaders of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), are expected to meet the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health later today, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to discuss ways of resolving the current impasse that has forced the association to embark on strike.

Although the National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an injunction for the laboratory scientists to resume work, in the Ashanti Region, the scientists are refusing to budge, insisting that they want the two haematologists at the Laboratory Services Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital removed before they call off their strike.

A visit by Citi News to some hospitals in the region showed that laboratory units are still locked, while patients who visit these hospitals have been redirected to private laboratory facilities to run their tests.

Members of the KATH and Ashanti Regional chapter declared an indefinite strike that started on Thursday, 27th May 2021, following a one-week sit-down strike to protest the posting of two haematologists to the Laboratory Service Department of the hospital.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Eric Kofi Aidoo, in an interview with Citi News on Saturday, May 29, 2021, maintained that their members are still on strike.

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, on its part, says it is still sticking to the interim arrangement of engaging the services of laboratory scientists from private facilities to fill the vacuum created by the strike.

The management says so far, all relevant stakeholders have been asked to forward their memos to the Ministry of Health to facilitate the mediation process.