The Literacy Challenge championed by influential radio brand, Citi FM, is gaining momentum in the country.

On day 8 [June 8, 2021] of The Literacy Challenge roadshow, a team from Citi FM visited the Soul Clinic International School at Cantonments in Accra to interact with students to whip up their interest to take part in the writing competition.

Some students of the school who were elated about the competition promised to put in their entries.

“I think Ghana needs a lot of fixing from the economy to bad roads. And this competition will help get the voices of young people out there. This excites me most as I have always wanted to be noticed, and this is a good platform for that. I believe I have the right skills to go far in the competition,” one of the students said.

“I think there is a lot to this topic and I really hope it gets to our leaders to work on them. The economy is bad, we hear about a lot of corruption cases everyday. It is not a good thing for the image of the country, and I wish that can change as soon as possible. That is why I will take part in the competition because Citi FM is a big platform and my suggestions can help make Ghana better, hopefully,” another student said.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge, an initiative by Citi FM, seeks to engage Junior High School students in solving societal issues through writing to improve their skills.

This year’s competition is the 5th to be organised after the name of the contest was changed from the Write-Away contest to The Literacy Challenge in 2017.

The topic for the 2021 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is:

“As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.