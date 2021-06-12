Some twenty (20) local startups and small businesses have been supported in their social media visibility endeavours by leading non-alcoholic malt beverage brand, Malta Guinness.

The brand did this by partnering with its well-known social media influencers to identify and showcase businesses that are striving to be more, on their social media handles- at no cost to the businesses.

The businesses were selected by the brand influencers from the beauty, personal care, art, fashion, food and beverages, retail, and technology sectors.

This comes as part of the brand’s ongoing Enjoy a World of Good campaign, which seeks to create a world where Ghanaians support and #Rekognize each other’s hustles.

The campaign activity dubbed ‘Spread Good’, saw Malta Guinness influencers Deloris ‘Delay’ Frimpong-Manso, Giovani Caleb, Regina Van-Helvert, Musicians Worlasi, Mr. Drew, and others select two businesses each and campaign for the businesses on their respective social media handles on Instagram for one week.

Businesses that have benefitted from the campaign include Ryndel Perfumer Ghana, Morakiss Beauty Salon and Spa, Fruits and More Gift Hampers, Maame’s Pancakes, Hans Kitchen, GoldenDev Officials, Serwaa Bakes, Rajni Millinery among others.

Owner of Ryndel Perfumer Ghana, Theresa Donkor says, it was a great experience to have a notable personality such as Delores “Delay” Frimpong-Manso showcase her business. She called on more brands to support small businesses.

“It’s not easy out here and so any form of support from brands like Malta Guinness to help our small businesses is very welcome”.

It is estimated that the Spread Good campaign has reached over a million fans on social media, giving these small, mostly online businesses up to 30% more visibility.