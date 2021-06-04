The vast majority of the work we do, the entertainment we consume and the way we connect with others is now done digitally.

As such, audio devices are playing an increasingly important role in our lives. So, whether we are watching our favourite movie, listening to music, or taking a call from a friend there is an audio device for every purpose. Huawei has a selection of audio devices to fit all tastes and preferences with each ideal scenario.

These include the new HUAWEI FreeLace Pro as well as the HUAWEI FreeBuds series, which features True Wireless Stereo and includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i and the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. There are also over-ear wireless earphones in the form of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio and the HUAWEI X Gentle Monster II eyewear.

With such a wide choice of options you are sure to find the right option to meet your needs. Add in the fact that they are also part of Huawei’s Seamless AI Life ecosystem of connected smart devices and you can enjoy even more immersive experiences.

If you are looking for something that is both fashionable and functional for on-the-go use, then the solution is the HUAWEI FreeLace Pro. These neckband earphones come with a longer battery life of 24 hours on a single charge as well as better noise cancellation and an intelligent pairing feature, making it an ideal audio companion while travelling, working out or even at work.

It also comes with Low-Latency that greatly reduces latency during gameplay as soon as a game is opened on the connected device. On top of all this, it also looks stunning, with its unique colorways and design that give it a vibrant and youthful look.

Fashionistas who always want to look good will love the HUAWEI FreeBuds series of devices. Not only are they available in a stylish, premium design but their active noise cancellation technology ensures the music you are listening to is always immersive.

The earphones range from more affordable HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i, the midrange HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and premium HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. Each is designed to ensure a comfortable fit and great sound whether you are commuting to work or enjoying a walk.

In fact, the premium looks and intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro will let you take an important call in a noisy shopping mall without distracting background noise, while still allowing you to hear important announcements and conversations. It also has dual connectivity so you can quickly link the earphones with two devices.

For those of us who want to tune out the world and settle down to enjoy some relaxing music after a hectic day at work, the obvious choice is the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio. Featuring large over ear wireless headphones that bring audio to life in vivid detail, these headphones take comfort to a whole new level and can connect with multiple devices just like the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro.

If you really want to stand out from the crowd then the stunning HUAWEI X Gentle Monster II should be top of your wishlist. Not only is the device stylish but the glasses also have built-in audio features that cancel out sound leakage, so you will be able to enjoy high-definition stereo sound and the ability to use smart gesture controls for easier interaction

Looking for a new earphone? Huawei’s array of audio devices is here to help!

