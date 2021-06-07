Colonel Assimi Goïta is being sworn in as Mali’s interim president on Monday.

It’s a fortnight since he removed the transitional president and prime minister in a coup – the second he’s engineered in nine months.

Last week, leaders of the West African bloc, Ecowas, joined the African Union in suspending Mali’s membership, calling on the military government to adhere to an 18-month transition towards presidential elections in February.

France and other Western powers also want a return to civilian rule.

Mali is key to the stability of the Sahel region that’s beset by a jihadist insurgency.