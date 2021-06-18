The Akropong Police in the Eastern Region have arrested suspect, Kwame Dankwa, who shot and killed his friend over an amount of GHS 5.00 he owed him.

According to the police, Kwame Dankwa, who went to the house of the deceased, only named as Yaw, ostensibly to retrieve his money, shot him over a misunderstanding during the process to get the money.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest to Citi News said the suspect will be charged with murder.

“The Akropong police, shortly after that, moved to the crime scene and the body of the deceased was taken to the Tetteh Quarshie Government hospital. During the investigations, Kwame Dankwa reported himself to the police.”

“Currently, he is in police custody, and when we are done with investigations, we are going to charge him with murder and arraign him to face the full rigors of the law. Plans are underway to transport the body to the police hospital for post-mortem and autopsy”, he added.

Meanwhile, five persons including two sub-chiefs in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area who are part of the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce have been granted bail by a Koforidua District Court.

The five, who were charged with robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit crime to wit kidnapping, possession of firearms and causing unlawful harm, were granted a court inquiry bail for police to continue their investigations.

The shooting incident occurred last week after the Okyeman Environmental Task Force clashed with some alleged illegal sand winners at Adeiso.