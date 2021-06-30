The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has questioned the military’s deployment to Ejura where two unarmed youth were shot and killed.

It is reported that the youth, angered by the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, poured onto the streets after his burial to demand an immediate probe into the killing.

But the joint police-military team which arrived at the scene clashed with the youth, resulting in the soldiers aiming at and firing live bullets into the crowd.

James Agalga, who is a former Deputy Interior Minister, described the shooting as regrettable and unprofessional.

He said whoever ordered the deployment of the security personnel must be held accountable for the deaths.

“Why was there the need to deploy the military? What happened is regrettable and it should never happen. If it is indeed true that the police called for reinforcement, it simply meant that the police wanted more men to be deployed and not the military but why we chose to deploy the military instead of deploying more men to assist their colleagues to deal with the situation is mind-boggling because the moment the military men alighted from their vehicles, they pointed their weapons at the crowd and started shooting in a very unprofessional manner.”

“So whoever authorised the military, rather than sending more policemen to augment those who were already on the grounds, needs to be held responsible.”

What happened in Ejura?

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online. He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura and security personnel clashed, which led to the death of two persons.

The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.

The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.