The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has taken steps to reduce the traffic congestion between Bunso Junction to Nkawkaw on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Last week, Friday, commuters who used the Accra-Kumasi Highway suffered a massive gridlock that lasted for several hours from Friday evening towards Saturday.

The Director-General of the MTTD, COP Frederick Adu- Anim, who spoke to the media during a tour of the Highway, says the service has deployed personnel including 5 outriders to patrol the entire stretch to enforce traffic regulations.

“During the weekends, movement of vehicles from Accra to Kumasi and vice-versa increases on the Accra Kumasi highway, and the Ghana Highways Authority has realized that the speed bumps at Nsutam close to paradise rest stop are creating a problem, so they are reducing the height so that it can ease the traffic.”

“We have put in place measures to control the traffic during weekends; we are going to patrol the stretch from Bunso junction to Nkawkaw. Officers are going to be stationed at Bunso, Osino, Anyinam, Sekyere toll booth, and Nkawkaw, and also have 5 outriders who will be moving up and down in different directions to ensure that drivers comply with regulations”.

He added that “we know we have engineering problems with the road, but if all should be law-abiding and remain in the traffic, I do not think the traffic will be heavy, so our riders will be patrolling the stretch to ensure the right things are done. We want to sound this warning to the public; because of the traffic build-up, some motorists will resort to the use of sirens, and we know the statement issued by the President quite recently, so we will also come after them”.