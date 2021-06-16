Namibian has announced tight measures to limit the spread of coronavirus after a recent spike in infections and deaths.

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday evening announced a two-week lockdown of the capital Windhoek, which has recorded more than half of the Covid infections in the country.

He said no movement would be allowed in and out of the capital for the duration. Physical learning in schools in affected areas was also suspended up to 30 June.

The sale of alcohol has been restricted to between 09:00 to 18:00 local time from Monday to Saturday and only on “a take-away basis”.

In a televised address to the nation, the president said the Covid situation had taken “a turn for the worst” in the past four weeks, with record daily infections and deaths.

The president mentioned leaders, besides himself and his wife, who had suffered from Covid – including the vice-president and several cabinet ministers.

Namibia has recently experienced a surge in coronavirus cases including a death rate that has been among the highest per capita in the continent.

Namibian infectious disease specialist Dr Gordon Cupido last week told the BBC’s Newsday programme last week that the health system was “close to collapse