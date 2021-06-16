An Accra Circuit Court has convicted Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa after pleading guilty in court.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandor convicted and sentenced Nana Agradaa to a fine of GHS36,000 on the charge of operating a Television station without a licence, and GHS10,000 on the charge of “charlatanic advertisement”.

The self-acclaimed spiritualist now turned evangelist, changed her plea after she had earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a TV station without authorisation contrary to section 110 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, act 772, and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Nana Agradaa was arraigned in April 2021 following her arrest by the police and National Security intelligence operatives in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) at the premises of her satellite television station, Thunder TV, one of the two stations the NCA accused her of operating illegally without authorisation.

The Security operatives who carried the operation retrieved two pieces of equipment used for the illegal transmission from the premises of the station.

She was subsequently granted bail on April 22, 2021.

The action against Nana Agradaa follows recent concerns about the broadcasting of inappropriate content in the media space by persons parading themselves as spiritualists.