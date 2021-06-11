The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has encouraged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to plant trees as part of the Green Ghana Project today, Friday, June 11, 2021.

He has also urged persons participating in the project to ensure that they nurture the trees after planting them.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II in a Citi News interview in Kumasi called on Ghanaians to support the project.

According to him, it is for the collective good of all Ghanaians and that all must endeavour to join.

“We all resolve to take part in the greening of the whole country and we will also try to go to our respective traditional areas to educate our people. So I advise all Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to do the tree planting.”

On the same exercise, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister also charged Ghanaians to take part in the exercise.

Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor encouraged all and sundry to be part of the all-hands-on-deck approach to help Ghana recuperate its depleted tree cover.

“I encourage every one of you to join hands with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as we go planting five million trees across the country. It is said that when the last tree dies, the last man also dies. One way of fighting climate change is to plant trees which will go a long way to help future generations.”

“The Ministry will make seedlings available at the various Forestry Commission district offices across the country.”

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Augustine Gyedu, said the seedlings have been distributed to districts and other communities within the region ahead of the tree planting exercise on Friday.

He added that all who are willing to help in the exercise will be given the seedlings to plant.

“We are ready and we have supplied about 900,000 seedlings to the various communities, and we will continue early on Friday morning and a lot of people can join in the exercise”