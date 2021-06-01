The three-week nationwide Larval Source Management (LSM) training ended on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Greater Accra Region, with a call on the participants to ensure that they apply all that they were taught at the training.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, the Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Keziah Malm, said the exercise will empower the participants to do better in the management of mosquito larvae.

“I’m hopeful that with all these efforts, malaria will be brought down,” she added.

She said fighting malaria at the early stages of the mosquito’s growth cycle was very crucial, in the country’s efforts to reduce malaria deaths.

She, therefore, advised Ghanaians to adhere to preventive measures in fighting malaria, such as the use of insecticide-treated nets.

The one-day LSM training, which brought together about two hundred (200) participants

from 24 districts and one sentinel in Greater Accra, was organised by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

It was aimed at equipping the participants with skills in reducing the larvae of mosquitoes at various breeding sites in the communities.

The Deputy Director of Public Health in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Akosua Sika Ayisi, said LSM uses larviciding to kill mosquito larvae even before they become adults and wreak havoc.

She added that the regular use of mosquito nets will help protect citizens from contracting malaria.

“We need to continue sleeping under the mosquito nets,” she urged.

According to her, the mode of transmission of malaria meant that the disease needed to be fought from all angles.

In this regard, she encouraged the communities to participate actively during the spraying exercise.

For his part, the Environmental Health Manager of Greater Accra, Mr Douglas Nii Ayiteh Tagoe, described malaria as a deadly disease.

Thus, he praised the organisers of the LSM programme for the initiative, adding that its implementation will help reduce malaria cases in the country.

He stressed the need for a change in the attitude of the citizenry, insisting that “we must always make sure that our environs are always clean.”

The Zoomlion General Manager, Greater Accra Region, Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, said “we need to follow the preventive measures in fighting malaria in our country.”

He went on to add that community collaboration would be key in the successful implementation of the LSM project.

“We need to identify where the stagnant water is and do more education in the communities,” he indicated.

The beneficiary districts were Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma South, Ablekuma West, Ashaiman, Ashiedu Keteke, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, and Ga Central.

The rest were Ga East, Ga South (Weija Gbawe as sentinel), Ga West, Kpone Katamanso, La Dade-Kotopon, La Nkwatanag Madina, Ledzorkuku, Ningo Prampram, Okaikoi South, Okaikoi North, Shai Osu Doku, Tema and Tema West.