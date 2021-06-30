The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has notified the police that it will organise a street protest dubbed ‘A March for Justice’ on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to demand justice for all persons killed or brutalised by the various security agencies in the country.

The demonstration will begin from 8:00 am to mid-day.

In a letter written to the Inspector General of Police, the NDC youth wing said it was writing to the police in accordance with the Public Order Act (491).

“The protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by state-sponsored thuggery and or adventurism by police and military forces”, the youth wing noted in the statement.

The party’s youth wing said the protest is also to demand social justice for the unemployed in the country.

One chapter of the protest will begin from Madina, while three other chapters will start from the Central Business of Accra, Osu and Lapaz through the principal streets of Accra.

All four groups will converge on the Jubilee House to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A similar petition will be presented to the IGP at the Police Headquarters and the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.

“We are willing to meet with the police for further discussions on the subject,” the NDC youth wing added in the statement.

The NDC has over the years condemned what it calls state-sponsored brutality against Ghanaians.

The party’s planned demonstration is on the back of the killing of two residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, killed by some military personnel deployed to disperse a crowd protesting the killing of a social activist in the area.