A suspected notorious armed robber has died after he was shot by police on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

He was shot after he tried to escape from police custody.

The deceased, lddrisu Adams, alias Koomi, who was on police wanted list, was arrested on June 22, 2021.

The police in a statement said the suspect was shot while trying to escape when he was leading the police to places he claimed were the hideout of his accomplices.

“The suspect was on the wanted list of the command and was arrested on 22nd June 2021, through a special police operation. On 23rd June 2021, he was being escorted to places named by him as hide-outs of his accomplices when he attempted to escape and the police responded swiftly by shooting him. The suspect was taken to the St. Martins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The statement also noted that the Ghana Police Service is currently on the lookout for the accomplices of the deceased “who are advised to surrender by reporting to the nearest Police Station.”

Report robbery attacks

There appears to be a surge in reported cases of armed robbery across the country after the Ghana Police Service recently advised robbery victims to formally file complaints on their experiences to the nearest police station.

The Police served this notice after realizing that a series of reported cases of robberies along major roads in parts of Accra were only being publicized on social media without any report to the police.

The Service said reporting such incidents will aid in investigations and possible arrest and prosecution of suspected criminals.