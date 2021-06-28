A New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser hopeful, Prince Kamal Gumah has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.

The visit was to formally introduce himself to the astute statesman and inform him of his intentions to lead the youth group of his party.

The former president, in receiving him, recounted the immense contribution of both his father and grandfather in the fight to win political power for the NPP in the Northern part of Ghana.

He added that during that time the struggle was not easy giving the unfavourable political atmosphere at the time.

He was happy to meet the grandson of the longest-serving Constituency Chairman of the NPP in the Upper East Region, who was offering himself for service of the NPP.

He lauded his intention to follow the footsteps of his fathers to help build the party, especially at the youth level, thus gave him his blessings and best wishes.

Prince Kamal Gumah was grateful for the warm reception given him by the former President and assured him of a clean and decent campaign.

He further assured him of his unflinching dedication to the party, just Iike his father’s.

Imoro Salifu, the grandfather of Prince Kamal Gumah was the Regional Commissioner/Minister for the Upper Region in the Busia government in 1969.

In the UGCC 1948 pre-independence, he was responsible for propagating the ideas and policies in the Protectorate of the British colonies in the North.

Mr. Adam Amandi who is also one of the grandfathers of the aspiring National Youth Organiser was a key appointee in the Busia government.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Health and later move to Ministry for Trade.