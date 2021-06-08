Old Mutual Ghana has launched a brand campaign – ‘Be Inspired by The Future’.

This campaign seeks to encourage Ghanaians to have an optimistic outlook and be motivated in all ways by the future.

It aims at motivating its stakeholders and Ghanaians at large, to not let events of recent times shudder their hope for the future.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Rita Boateng, the Head of Marketing and Operations at Old Mutual Ghana, said “since its inception, Old Mutual has supported individuals, businesses and communities in many diverse ways across the continent. At Old Mutual, we believe in the dreams of the Ghanaian. We believe in their quest for a better tomorrow. We want to grow with them in this critical time. We are asking Ghanaians not to lose hope but rather be Inspired by the Future, as they have a partner who genuinely cares and wants to be by their side – Old Mutual Ghana.”

”Whether you have been putting off buying insurance for years or it has suddenly hit your radar, there is never a bad time to make a financial plan. We are readily available to partner with you to give you a purposeful life and future. We will achieve this feat by repeatedly demonstrating our over 175-year-old purpose – to be a certain friend in uncertain times. Our commitment to supporting customers and stakeholders across Africa remain unshaken. We want to be your partner for a better future”, Mrs Boateng added.

“Sharing your hopes with Old Mutual Ghana means you are supported not only to dream of exciting things, but also to make these things happen. We will help you grow your wealth, manage risks, and keep your family at ease with our range of policies. Enrolling on our pension scheme is a sure way to ensure your future is compact and stress free.”

For more information, call 0501579204/ 050599073 or contact 0242077100 via WhatsApp.