Former Ambassador of Ghana to China and Founder of Media Conglomerate, Global Media Alliance, Edward Boateng, who joined in the nationwide tree planting exercise as part of the ‘Green Ghana Day’, is hopeful Ghana will have more greenery by the year 2030.

The former Ambassador planted his seedling at his father’s house at Asokore in his memory.

The Green Ghana initiative aims at planting over 5 million trees as part of measures to preserve the environment.

After planting his seedling, Ambassador Boateng spoke about his passion for forests, trees, and animals.

“That is one of the things I remember. Growing up, at a point in our house we used to have all manner of animals because I loved them”.

Ambassador Boateng also indicated that, “I decided to come and plant my tree in my father’s hometown. My father was arguably one of the first foresters in Ghana. He used to work for an institution called Forest Product Research Institute when he came back from the United Kingdom in the 60s.”

He commended the President of the Republic and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for such an initiative while expressing his worry about the state of Ghana’s environment and forest cover.

He indicated that “All over the world you see that most cities are green. Unfortunately, we don’t have that here. And also with the issue of climate change that we’re currently experiencing, it is becoming more difficult.”

Ambassador Boateng was however optimistic that by 2030, Ghana will be that haven everyone craves as the Green Ghana initiative is one of the solutions to creating a liveable and happy country.

“I think by 2030, Ghana will become greener and our cities will be more welcoming.”