The Ministry for Roads and Highways says it has completed at least 15 road projects that were initiated and completed between in 2017 and 2020.

The Ministry said this in reaction to some claims that the government had not completed any road project throughout Akufo-Addo’s first term.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Ministry presented a list of 15 road projects it said constitutes a fraction of what it had done since 2017.

The list comprises roads that were initiated and completed by the Akufo-Addo administration between 2017 and 2020.

Majority of the listed projects were completed in 2020, and are located in various parts of the country.

The listed projects include the Kwabeng-Akropong road and the upgrading of the Bekwai town roads.

The Ministry also provided some clarity on specific made by the Minister including the pledge to construct 20 interchanges by the end of 2024.

It said four of such interchanges had been completed already.

It said besides the completed roads, many other projects were still ongoing.

The ongoing projects include the Sinohydro project.

According to the Ministry, those projects are all at various stages of completion.

The sector minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta last month said the government had major plans to revamp the country’s road network between 2021 and 2024.

He said the plan includes the expected completion of 6,000 kilometers out of 11,000 kilometers.

In addition, 120 bridges are also to be constructed out of 200 planned for the duration.

Mr. Amoako Amoako-Atta said the second term of the Nana Addo government will complete 20 interchanges nationwide by the end of 2024.

This will be out of the 25 interchanges expected to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

In providing details of the planned projects in the statement, the government said its plan of constructing 6,000 kilometers of road within four years will be the single largest network of road construction done in the country within four years.