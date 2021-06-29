Police in Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have arrested one Solomon Kwame Boadu for allegedly killing a 73-year-old man.

The arrest was made after the police received a report from a complainant on Monday, June 28, 2021. Police in a statement said they found the deceased in a pool of blood when they visited the scene.

“On the evening of Monday, June 28, 2021, the Sowutuom police received a report from a complainant that they heard one Kwesi Wiafe, now deceased, shouting for help that he was being killed and needed police assistance.”

“Police together with the complainant quickly proceeded to the scene and met the deceased whose name was given as Kwesi Wiafe lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on the head.”

The statement added that a search conducted in the house led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of the heinous crime, who was hiding in the ceiling of the room.

“Police search in the house led to the arrest of the suspect who was hiding in the ceiling of the room and was brought to the station after he led police to retrieve a pistol used in the murder of the deceased.”

“The body was conveyed to the police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

In another development, the police at Achimota in Accra have arrested one Shadrach Boakye, alias Anopa, for his persistent harassment and attacks on commuters, including robbing them of their possessions along the Achimota forest road, and its environs.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of the police for several months until his arrest over the weekend at Fawuhoyeden in the Ahafo Region.

According to the Achimota District Police Commander, Supt. Christine Srofenu, the suspect, had been successful in his ‘strike, hit-and-run’ efforts, making his apprehension very difficult.

“He has been involved in countless robberies within the Achimota forest enclave since 2019. References could be made to a case reported on 4th June 2020, around 10:30 pm when suspect Shadrach Boakye, popularly known as Anopa, in the company of five others attacked and robbed about four victims of their valuables such as phones, laptops, monies, and other items at gunpoint. Police arrested four of the gang members but Anopa, being the leader of the group, managed to escape arrest and went into hiding in his village, somewhere in the Ahafo Region. His accomplices were arraigned and currently undergoing trial. Anopa resurfaced after some few months to continue with his operations,” Supt. Christine Srofenu.