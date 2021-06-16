The Accra Regional Police Command says efforts are underway to arrest the prime suspect in the case of a 23-year-old student of GH Media School in Accra.

Priscilla Tsegah was allegedly stabbed to death in a hotel room.

The family of the 23-year-old had last month declared their daughter missing, and mounted a search for her only to hear the shocking news of her death a few weeks after.

According to reports, Priscilla Tsegah lodged at the Justa Hotel at New Legon on May 20, 2021 with a female friend, whose identity has still not been established.

According to the Police, “On Thursday, 20/05/2021 at about 1843 hours, a lady checked into the said hotel alone. At about 2000 hours same day, she went out and returned with another young female lady now deceased, name unknown, and both have since been staying in the room together.”

It added that, “On 22/05/2021 at about 12 noon, management detected that the room was locked but the key was not in the locker and they went for the spare key and opened the door only to find the deceased lying naked on the floor in a pool of blood with a kitchen knife stabbed in her lower abdomen”.

The Police statement indicates that the scene has since been processed and the body has been deposited at the police mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while management of the hotel has released the CCTV footage of the scene to aid in the investigation.

There appears to be an increase in reported killings in recent times.

In May this year, a headteacher of Ansapetu Basic School in the Central Region, Yaw Eyifa Gorman, was shot dead by an unidentified person at his residence in Cape Coast.

Mr. Gorman is said to have been shot while he had parked his vehicle after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Unknown gunmen recently also attacked one Benedicta Pokua Sarpong in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Few days ago, a 43-year old woman, Benedicta Pokua Sarpong, was allegedly attacked and killed at the Kumasi Airport Roundabout in what police suspect to be a case of contract killing.