Members of the social media movement, #FixTheCountry protesters, clashed with the Police on Friday June 4, 2021, at the premises of the Accra High Court.

The protesters were peacefully marching to the court premises in solidarity with their conveners who were arraigned after the Police secured an exparte injunction against their demonstration slated for May 9.

The march however turned chaotic after the police prevented them from entering the premises of the court.

The State Attorneys said the police had to intervene because the protesters showed up in a threatening manner.

They were however allowed to join their colleagues later.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to June 14, 2021.

The group had declared its intention to protest on May 9, 2021, but the Ghana Police Service secured an ex-parte injunction against the protest.

The court ruled that the planned demonstration is prohibited until the COVID-19 induced restriction on public gathering is lifted.

#Fixthecountry campaigners have largely lamented the country’s inadequate or non-existent amenities, deplorable infrastructure, poor sanitary conditions, a housing deficit accompanied by exorbitant rent, general high cost of living, and high levels of unemployment with its attendant problems.

On Twitter and other social media platforms, they have expressed outrage about economic hardship and the level of underdevelopment brought on by successive governments.

The protest sparked criticism from some members of the public with regard to the focus and direction of the call.

However, the group’s resolve to protest and pile pressure on the government to get the country fixed has been fraught with challenges, including the police’s refusal to grant them protection to go ahead with their demonstration.

Although some government officials have expressed the state’s commitment to meet the demands of the campaigners, there are those who believe the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in particular must speak on the group’s concerns.