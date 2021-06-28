The Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (Y.A.G.G.) wants the government and Ghanaians to stop any mining activity in the Atewa forest and all other forests reserved for ecological purposes in the country.

The group noted in a statement that the forest and its geological architecture is a hydrological gem of the country, providing invaluable water services to over five million Ghanaians.

“Despite all the lapses in protecting the place over the years, the forest remains one of the most biologically rich habitats in the world, with so many species found nowhere else in the world and over 100 species categorized endangered on the global Red List of species. Scientists have also described the Atewa forest as providing the last buffering areas to help maintain a suitable climate for food security and wellbeing in the face of global warming,” it added.

The Youth Alliance for Green Ghana believes Atewa forest is not a place to be traded by any government or corporation for its bauxite resources “which are beneath all these invaluable services.”

“We, therefore, appeal to the government and the people of Ghana, to, as a matter of urgency, desist from any mining activities in the forest and all other forests, reserved for ecological purposes in the country. Our dear country is blessed; in minerals, humans, forests, and many other resources. As a people, we have since time immemorial symbolized hope and resilience to many across the world. Now as the world faces a climate and environmental emergency with its countless uncertainties, let us remain the beacon of hope. Let us continue to symbolize our legacy, of an ecologically accountable society for future generations,” the alliance urged.

The group further commended the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and all stakeholders who contributed to the Green Ghana Initiative.

“In the same magnitude, we congratulate the good people of Ghana for the massive support and cooperation demonstrated in making Green Ghana (National Tree Planting) Day marked on 11th June 2021, fruitful.”

“As young people devoted and committed to ensuring a Green Ghana, we find the overwhelming support given the initiative, a pure testament of the responsiveness of the Ghanaian people to the cause of achieving environmental sustainability in the country,” it added.