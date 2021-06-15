The Managing Director of Ghana Incentive-based Risk-sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), Kwasi Korboe, has called for greater collaboration and engagement between the private sector and policymakers in a bid to improve the production and processing of agriproducts in the country.

Speaking on the third edition of the virtual forum of the 2021 Citi Business Festival, Mr. Korboe explained that the lack of effective collaboration between the private sector and policymakers will lead to a continuous increase in the rate of importation of agriproducts into the country, at the expense of the local private sector investors.

Mr. Korboe, however, admitted that progress has been made in addressing the challenges of the high importation of agriproducts in the country.

“Unless the private sector stands up and is heard, and tells those in [power] that this is the way forward, we will have a situation where expectations are not met, and we will not be able to accelerate and reduce in the relatively short time the importation of rice in the country.”

“Something is going on, but we need to dialogue and be clear where we all stand,” he added.

The virtual business forum was on the theme; “Agribusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.”

About Citi Business Festival

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

Held annually in the month of June, the festival has lined virtual business conversations aired live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

The radio on-air series, on the Citi Breakfast Show at 9:20 am from Monday to Thursday, is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums.

The Festival is currently in its third week focusing on agribusiness.

