The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, released the list of Deputy Ministers for his second term.

In all, President Akufo-Addo named 39 persons as Deputy Ministers.

In the said list, the President nominated two persons for the position of Deputy-Minister Designates for Attorney General and Justice.

They are Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Ms. Diana Asonaba-Dapaah.

Madam Diana Asonaba-Dapaah was vetted last week, however, Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah is set to be vetted today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Below is the full profile of Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah is a 2002 alumnus of the Ghana School of Law, he graduated earlier from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and Law.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah holds a Diploma in Business Management from ICS, Glasgow, Scotland.

He began his early education from his native Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region where he attended Drobo Secondary School for his GCE O’Level and then to Sunyani Secondary School for his ‘A’ Level.

In 2017, the deputy minister nominee, knowing that politics has become part of what he does in furthering national causes, studied at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College to obtain an M.Sc., Defence, and International Politics.

He is a 2002 Ghana School of Law Kenneth D. Laryea Best Student in Law of Evidence. It is from his student days both in Legon and the Ghana School of Law that one catches where the seeds of politics were nursed in him.

Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah combines professional service and community service seamlessly. He has since 2015 been the president of the Ghana Bar Association for the Brong-Ahafo region.

Between 2008 and 2015, he either served as the Assistant Secretary or Secretary to GBA in the region.