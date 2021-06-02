A prophetess, said to have directed a couple to bury their son alive, was arrested by some residents of Gomoa Ajumako in the Central Region, and handed over to the police on Tuesday.

Ama Nkansah, aged 64, is the presiding prophetess of Christ First Word Church International at Gomoa Eshiem.

She has been detained by police to assist with their investigations.

The boy, on May 27, 2021, was buried alive by his father, Paul Adobaw, who was subsequently arrested by the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa Police.

The parents of the deceased were allegedly convinced by Ama Nkansah that their child, who could neither walk nor talk since he was born, was a ‘spirit child’ and had to be killed.

Paul Adobaw’s tenant reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.