Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited, one of Ghana’s leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has dropped its price per litre at the pump to GHS5.99.

The reduction, according to the company, is consistent with its commitment to offering value to its customers.

As of June 16, all 84 Puma Energy branches nationwide had started selling at the new price, giving customers a unique opportunity to do more while paying for less.

The price adjustment is also happening at a time when the company is vigorously expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of new branches, the latest being the East Legon Service Station on the Adjiringanor Road.

Henry Osei, Managing Director of Puma Energy Ghana Distribution Limited, says the price change reflects the DNA of Puma Energy, which always ensures the customer gets the most out of its vast range of products and services.

“We are truly a people’s brand. We do this passionately because our customers form the strongest base of what we are here for. This price adjustment bears testimony to how much we care as a brand.”

“For us, this is also a way of saying thank you to our customers for staying with us all these years. We are hopeful that they will come on the journey with us as we continue to expand nationwide.”

Puma Energy Ghana started operations in Ghana in 2016 and has 84 retail service stations and counting across the country.

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited is part of a global oil and gas conglomerate operating in 47 countries.