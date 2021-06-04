One of the dreadlocked students who was at the centre of the Achimota School-Rasta rigmarole, Tyrone Iras Marhguy has landed in his dream school.

He was finally admitted on Friday, June 4, 2021, after initial resistance from authorities of Achimota School despite a High Court judgment.

The student reported and concluded his admission procedures, and has been assigned his General Science class to begin academic studies.

In fact, he is partaking in an ongoing end-of-term examination being conducted in the school.

Tereo Mahguy, the father of Tyrone Marhguy, told Citi News‘ Nii Armah Ammah that he is satisfied with the admission processes.

“It really makes me feel good. I now have a totally different view. I am really overwhelmed because this was not what I was expecting. I thought everyone was going to take a bit of distance. But this wasn’t the case. Everyone was nice to us, and they received us warmly. So it was really a nice feeling”, he said.

Tyrone and his other counterpart, Oheneba Nkrabea dragged the school to court for denying them admission due to their dreadlocks which is in staunch practice to their Rastafari religion.

But a High Court ruling on the matter directed the school to admit the students.

Oheneba earlier enrolled in the school on Thursday after completing the admission process with his parents.

Despite their admission, the school’s Governing Board had stated early on that it will appeal the judgment of the High Court.

Students go to court; judge rules in their favour

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, delivered its ruling regarding the denial of two Rastafarian boys; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea’s admission to Achimota School because they failed to cut their dreadlocks.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, the presiding judge, disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo consequently directed Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.

Following the court’s decision, Achimota School through its board announced that it will appeal the decision.

School backs down

Achimota School subsequently made efforts to secure a stay of execution order to freeze the implementation of the order, but it has now announced that it has withdrawn the decision.

The school backed down on a decision to freeze the court order, with the statement released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, however, reiterating their commitment to an appeal against the ruling.

It said the decision comes after consultations with two stakeholders on the way forward.

“Further to our statement issued on 1st June 2021 on the subject of two Rastafarian applicants, we have been in consultation with other relevant stakeholders to seek the best ways forward, taking into account the interests of all parties,” it said.

Adding that, “while the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by a higher court.”