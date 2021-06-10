The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South constituency wants Parliament’s Appointments Committee to reject the nomination of the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

Mr. Korsah, a Deputy Minister-Designate for Local Government, is scheduled to be vetted on Friday, June 11, 2021.

He has been dragged to court by the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 polls, Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who is of the view that Mr. Korsah is not the rightful winner of the polls hence should not be in Parliament.

According to the NDC, the president’s decision to give Mr. Korsah such a portfolio is unfortunate, considering the fact that his election is a subject of legal tussle.

Speaking to Citi News, the NDC Bono East Secretary, Shamsudeen Ali stated that the Techiman South NDC has petitioned Parliament to express its concerns.

“This is an individual whose issue is under contention, an individual whose presence in Parliament has made the NPP form the majority group in Parliament. [If the court case goes against him] his absence will create a great lacuna for the NPP in Parliament and the government as a whole, so why do you give such an individual such an appointment?”

“We have served the [Appointments] committee enough reasons to reject his nomination,” he said.

Christopher Beyere Baasongti sued Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Electoral Commission, and the Clerk of Parliament in January 2021.

In his suit filed at the High Court in Wenchi, Mr. Baasongti asked the court to quash the decision by the Electoral Commission declaration Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Member of Parliament for the Techiman South constituency.

The NDC in the constituency believes there was no collation of results in the area, hence the EC had no basis for declaring Mr. Korsah as the winner of the 2020 parliamentary poll.

Mr. Baasongti also wants the Electoral Commission to be compelled to collate polling station results in the constituency in the presence of the representatives of the candidates.

The NDC’s Baasongti also asked the court to order the EC to declare him as the winner of the elections.