The Roche Group, a Switzerland multinational company, has established a Cancer treatment centre with a Cold Room facility to support the quality storage of cold-chain products at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region.

The facility would among other things facilitate access to oncology services for cancer patients around the catchment areas of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Speaking at the launch of the CCTH-ROCHE partnership in oncology services, the Country Manager of ROCHE Ghana, Dr. Philip Anderson, indicated that “ROCHE is partnering the government of Ghana to expand access to oncology services for the Ghanaian people, beginning with the opening of a new cancer treatment centre at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital”.

“Through the partnership agreement, Roche will work with the Ministry of Health to develop infrastructure to deliver cancer care at key hospitals across the country by launching oncology services in three new cancer treatment centres with the goal of bridging geographic access barriers to quality cancer care”.

Dr. Philip Anderson stated that Roche intends to support capacity development and training for health care providers, as well as supporting awareness creation in communities.

“At Roche, we are committed to co-creating solutions that are tailored to the specific, local needs of each country and community where we work. We recognize the importance of working with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to correct unacceptable inequalities in care by strengthening health infrastructure, increasing sustainable funding, and enabling access to innovative diagnostics and treatments”.

He maintained that “through our partnership with the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, we can improve the lives of cancer patients in Ghana by providing excellent oncology care”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CCTH, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu emphasized that, “the fact that only two public hospitals, thus KBTH and KATH, provide cancer services in Ghana burdens those facilities and lengthened the time to access specialist care, a situation which affects quality prognosis”.

He said it was in this light that CCTH is collaborating with Roche to start the provision of Oncology services”.

Dr. Eric Ngyedu stated that “there is no doubt that this collaboration for the provision of oncology services in the hospital would greatly aid in meeting the needs of patients diagnosed with cancer within the Central and surrounding regions”.

About Roche

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Roche is also the world leader in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society.