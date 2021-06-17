The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has indicated that the government is working to secure funds for the construction of an eight-kilometre sea defense project to protect residents of Salakope, Gavedzi, Amutinu, and adjoining communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

This follows the displacement of inhabitants and destruction of property after tidal waves hit hard.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the various communities during a working visit, Francis Asenso-Boakye said the government is committed to addressing the perennial problem.

According to him, the construction of the project will commence this year.

“The government is currently putting the financial arrangements together to construct a sea defense here for you people, and I am very hopeful that in the course of this year, we should start the construction of the project here.”