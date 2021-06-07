The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana wants all forms of intimidation and threat against its members currently on strike to cease.

The association in a statement noted that management in some universities had resorted to “using vigorous intimidation and threat tactics against some of its striking members, with the sole aim to coerce and create fear and panic amongst its rank and file.”

The association warned that the approach, if not ceased, could “possibly destabilise the industrial harmony within the public universities in the country.”

“We wish to serve notice to these individuals to desist from such acts of industrial violations and allow industrial democracy to thrive in Ghana or risk incurring the wrath of the Senior Staff Associations across all the 10 public universities in Ghana,” the statement added.

The association further vowed not to call off its strike until its demands are met.

It says the ongoing industrial action would be intensified through the deployment of a taskforce to ensure full compliance by members.

This comes after it extended its strike to include other departments under its umbrella that were exempted from the initial stages of the action.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed, said they will not return to work until the government addresses their concerns, which include demands for improved conditions of service and the payment of outstanding Tier-2 pension contributions.

He further mentioned that a taskforce has been formed to ensure that their members comply with the strike.