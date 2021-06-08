The Supreme Court has nullified the police injunction on the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

The ruling was delivered today, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The police filed an ex-parte motion at the High Court against the planned protest and got a ruling in its favour on May 6, 2021.

The High Court ruled that the planned protest is prohibited until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted.

“It is hereby ordered that the organizers/conveners of FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns, and workmen are prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted by the appropriate authority,” the order secured by the police stated.

Unhappy with the development, the group took the issue to the Supreme Court.