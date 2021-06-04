A retail-tech startup from the Ashesi Venture Incubator, Swoove, represented Ghana in the UNESCO-sponsored Worldwide Afro Network event (WAN 2021).

Swoove represented the country in Afrobytes’ ‘Pitch My Country’ segments, where several African entrepreneurship and tech ecosystems shared how they build up resilience and offer digital solutions that help address some sustainable needs.

This year’s edition featured startups from Ghana, Nigeria and Morocco, and Swoove’s pitch had insights from BFA Global, Catalyst Fund, Kudigo and Woven Worldwide.

“Ghana’s tech and innovation ecosystem has shown great promise prior to 2020 with a well-established AgriTech and FinTech scene with notable firms, including Farmerline, Esoko, Trotro Tractor, AgriCenta and Zeepay. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen specific growth in RetailTech, helping SMEs ‘go digital’ and better understand how to operate in the new economy, which is essential to the resilience of our small businesses,” said Amma Gyampo, CEO of ScaleUp Africa in the segment.

About Swoove

Swoove is a retail tech startup that focuses on getting retail companies and online vendors closer to their customers, and making the handling of bulk orders easier to handle.