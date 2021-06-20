The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), is predicting another increase in petroleum prices at the various pumps in the coming days.

COPEC wants the government to take swift actions to avert the increase. A recent hike already moved the price of petrol at some pumps from GHC 6.05 to GHC 6.23 per litter, leading to a 13 percent increase in transport fares.

In an interview with Citi News, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah, said the price of petrol has been increased by eighty-one pesewas per gallon.

“Everything that happens on the global stage now impacts directly on the pump, and we think that this is not good enough. The system needs to be fixed and fixed immediately. We don’t know how long we will be able to contain these increases without pouring onto the streets, because it is becoming one too many. The excuses and explanations will continue coming in, but the bottom line is that we all have to go out there and pay more. As we speak, those buying from the increased OMP are paying as much as 81 pesewas per gallon aside from the prices they already complained were too high, this is what the new increases mean.”

“We have seen an increase, and it is likely a new increase will soon hit us in a few days or weeks from now, and I don’t know how much of our income will increase to march the rising fuel prices,” he added

We’ll resist any attempt to increase fuel prices – Minority

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor had earlier said they will resist any attempt by the government to further increase fuel prices.

According to him, the increases in the prices of petroleum products showed the government was being insensitive to the plight of suffering Ghanaians.

The Minority in Parliament says the situation is also an indication of the government’s poor management of the energy sector.