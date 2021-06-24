A Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says plans are underway to launch a Teacher Welfare App to promptly address teachers’ welfare issues.

According to him, the welfare of teachers is a major concern to the government and assured that all outstanding issues to do with teacher upgrading, recent promotion challenges, allowances, and other tenable concerns would be tackled with alacrity.

Mr. Ntim Fordjour also disclosed that case managers would be deployed to every region to address and timeously resolve the concerns of teachers as part of efforts to make life better for them.

“The app, an initiative of the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is expected to help mitigate, to a large extent, the many challenges relating to the welfare and management of teachers. We know and understand the importance of teachers in the development of this country, and your concerns and grievances will be addressed with utmost alacrity.”

Rev. Ntim Fodjour said this when he was speaking at the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra on Wednesday, where he represented the Minister.

The occasion, which was also used as an investment forum, was on the theme: “Beyond Teachers’ Fund; Making the Teacher Economically Sound.”

Addressing the leadership and members of GNAT, he intimated that teachers across the country have contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to timeously address teacher welfare concerns.

He expressed delight at the judicious and productive initiatives undertaken by GNAT in its bid to improve the lots of its members.

Furthermore, he particularly commended the business exploits of GNAT, including the acquisition of majority shares in Unique Insurance and the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre.

He also commended GNAT for its investments in real estate and the intention to roll out a housing scheme for its members.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour assured teachers that the Ministry of Education will in due course make available 280,000 laptops to teachers on a cost-sharing basis to equip them to deliver more effectively.

He thus called on all teachers in the country to join hands with the Ministry of Education to build a world-class education system.