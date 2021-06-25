TechGulf Ghana Limited has donated over 10,000 pieces of KN95 nose masks supplied by its strategic partner Overland Tandberg through its subsidiary OT Global Protection to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The donation worth $35,000 forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to intensify the hospital’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Present at the event was the CEO of Korle-Bu.

Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Director of Administration, Munir Alhassan other senior staff of the hospital, and TechGulf.

Gunner Hamlyn, Economic officer at the US Embassy was also present at the event as well as some government agencies and banking partners.

The CEO of TechGulf Mr. Franklin Asare, who made the donation stated that Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is a key national asset as the hospital is the biggest in West Africa and the third-largest on the African Continent and provides critical healthcare in the Sub-region and as such needs all the required assistance to maintain high standards.

Mr. Asare in his keynote address said “TechGulf is keen to support Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in diverse ways to help keep up with the standard of technology in modern healthcare delivery, by enhancing technical capability through ICT training for the technical staff.

The CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Surgeon at the Burns Unit, who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed his gratitude to TechGulf Limited for considering the hospital and indicated the nose masks will go a long way to help the staff in their COVID-19 -19 virus combat efforts.

He said, “the nose masks will help protect the vulnerable frontline staff in their daily operations”. He expressed his vision to enhance health care delivery in the hospital through technology. The Public Relations officer at Korle-bu noted this was the first time a technology consulting services company had donated to the hospital during the pandemic and commended TechGulf for a laudable initiative.”

“Economic Officer at the US Embassy, Gunner Hamlyn guest speaker at the event speaking on behalf of Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, commended TechGulf and Overland Tandberg for their thoughtfulness. He also expressed the need for the hospital to collaborate with Technology companies, stating “we need to learn from one another and see how the United States, industries and Ghana can work together to tackle our healthcare challenges and innovation needs”.

About Techgulf

TechGulf is an American technology company located in San Francisco, in the United States and Accra, Ghana with the mandate to provide secure and stable data storage hardware and services in Africa as well as anchor and guide technology companies interested in doing business in Africa.

The company has a strategic partnership with Overland Tandberg a privately-held black-owned technology company in the United States that develops and manufactures Hybrid Cloud IT Infrastructure and data protection solutions for Small Medium Business (SMBs) SMEs and Large Enterprises.

Overland Tandberg is committed to enabling organizations to protect their workforce, customers, and communities through its subsidiary OT Global Protection who are a world-leading supplier of FDA and CE-certified PPEs, and are the donors of the KN95 masks to Korle-bu.