The Ghana Education Service has blamed the mass failure of teachers in the recently held promotional aptitude test on some technological challenges.

Three teacher unions earlier this week threatened to embark on strike over the manner in which the results of the aptitude test conducted by the Ghana Education Service were released to the participants.

The unions expressed their anger about some discrepancies in the results.

They demanded explanations on why candidates who were earlier notified of success in the exams were later informed that they had failed.

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service in charge of management services, Anthony Boateng, explained that they encountered some challenges while uploading the results.

“It came to our attention that in uploading the results, there had been a problem and this is very unfortunate. ”

The teacher unions that had vowed to embark on industrial action over the issue include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers – Ghana.

“We take exception to how the results were released to our members. The system was opened for results to be checked, those who were successful were congratulated, those who failed received their corresponding messages. Others were asked to submit documents to HR at the GES headquarters for verification. Unfortunately, those who were asked to submit their documents for verification were subsequently told they were part of those who failed. The teacher unions are not happy with this development since it compromises the sanctity and integrity of the aptitude test and the results,” the unions said in a statement.

The aptitude test is used to determine which teachers are qualified for promotion.