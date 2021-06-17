The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has beefed up security following reports of a potential terrorist attack on the region and surrounding areas.

According to the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, all District Security Councils and other security agencies have been put on high alert to prevent any attack.

A police internal memo suggests that a group of bandits from neighbouring Burkina Faso had allegedly entered Ghana in an attempt to launch an attack in Bolgatanga, Tamale and surrounding environs.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Upper East Regional Minister called on residents to report any suspicious character to the country’s security services.

“In terms of the borders, we have informed all the security services. We are working closely with the police, the military, and immigration.”

“We have also advised residents to be alert and to report anything or anybody that looks suspicious. Such reports can go to the police, military, immigration, in fact, my contact is also available. We have a number of people on the ground picking up information,” he added.

Background

Police in the Upper East Region had raised an alert that some suspected bandits from Burkina Faso are planning to attack certain parts of the country.

A police wireless message, sighted by Citi News, warned that the bandits have earmarked Bolgatanga and Tamale as their target, warning that the attack could take place from any moment.

According to the internal memo, the bandits who are in possession of military-grade weapons infiltrated the country “at yet to be identified locations in the Northern Regions and are poised to launch the attack any moment from now.”

All regional commanders have been directed to increase patrols to quell the attacks.

The statement has heightened tensions among residents in such areas.