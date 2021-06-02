The family of a 43-year-old fisherman who was killed in Teshie is asking the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations and ensure that the killer is arrested.

The family is worried that the suspect and her accomplices are yet to be arrested almost a week after the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, Dennis Boye Kamoah, was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his ex-wife, who is now on the run.

They indicated that, the incident happened after a misunderstanding.

Speaking to Citi News, a former Assembly Member for the Akro Electoral Area, Dennis Tetteh, said the family is ready to assist the police apprehend the suspects.

“As a family, what we are all pleading for is for justice to be served. This is a man who has a family, taking care of his children and such an unfortunate incident has happened to him so we want justice. When the incident happened, they came here and lodged a formal complaint with the police, and they have been cooperative with us”, he said.

A brother of the deceased, Dennis Boye Amarh, after lodging an official complaint at the Teshie Police Command narrated to Citi News the events leading to his brother’s death.

He explained that his brother and the woman [suspect], had officially divorced, and “both had found their respective new lovers. However, whenever the ex-wife [suspect] meets the new lover of her ex-husband [deceased], she verbally abuses her. So her ex-husband [deceased] warned her [suspect] to stop abusing his new lover since he doesn’t do the same to her [ex-wife] new lover.”

He said the deceased had “threatened to retaliate if his ex-wife continues to abuse his new lover. That evening they fought but were separated by a watching crowd. The lady came back and threatened to kill her ex-husband and proceeded to stab him with a knife which was hidden in her garment. He complained of dizziness as he pursued her. We then saw blood oozing from his chest and we rushed him to Kofi Annan and then 37 Military hospital where he died.”