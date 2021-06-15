The Citi FM Literacy Challenge team as part of its Junior High School tour visited the Cosmos Schools at Lapaz on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

This is part of an objective to encourage students to partake in this year’s contest.

The students showed keen interest in the topic for entry into this year’s Literacy Challenge.

Some students who interacted with the team expressed their readiness to be a part of the challenge.

“The topic is a very interesting one. I believe there are a lot of things that need fixing in this country. Some of the things I believe need to be fixed are our roads. They need urgent attention, and I am looking forward to exploring my persuasive skills in this essay competition. I am also hoping to find out a lot more in my research,” a student, Mishelline Appiah, said.

Another student, Adriana Fafa Alornyo, said the country’s economy needs fixing, and she is looking forward to exploring ways to address it in the essay competition.

“I think this year’s topic is really cool as young people have the chance to express their views on the state of the country. I am very motivated to partake in the competition and I will be stressing on ways to fix the double-track system,” Richard Cobblah said.

About the 2021 Literacy Challenge

This year’s topic for the challenge is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students in Ghana, and it is an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM.

The contest is run on three (3) levels.

The first level has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

The second is an aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

The third level is a quiz competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

