The Citi FM Literacy Challenge on Day 5 of its Junior High School’s tour visited the Silicon Valley International School in Accra.

This is part of an objective to encourage students to partake in this year’s contest.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the team stopped at the Silicon Valley International School in Ofankor, where the students showed keen interest in the topic for entry into this year’s Literacy Challenge.

Some students who interacted with the team also expressed their readiness to be a part of the challenge.

“The topic will open my mind on how to write essays professionally and give me a bigger exposure on the very things that are happening in the country. It will help me know about the state of the economy, and I am hoping to find out a lot more in my research before I start writing and then submit it. But I am very motivated and I am ready for this challenge”. Neriah Tettey, a student said.

Abioseh Johnson also said: “This is an opportunity for young people like myself to express ourselves on what is going on in this country, and I know the brand of Citi FM will help get our voices far and that excites me a lot and that is the key motivating factor for me to be a part of this year’s competition”.

“I think this year’s topic is really cool as young people have the chance to express their views on the Ghanaian economy and other key things that are going on in the country” Priscilla Bansah highlighted.

About The Literacy Challenge

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.