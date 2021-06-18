The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, says they will do everything possible to arrest perpetrators behind the Jamestown bullion van attack that took the life of a young police officer and a trader at James town in Accra.

According to him, the arrest of the said criminals is non-negotiable for the service.

COP Kofi Boakye was speaking in Kumasi on Friday, June 18, 2021, during a passing-out ceremony for 320 recruits into the Ghana Police Service.

“At this point, I must emphasize the fact that the Ghana Police Service is able and capable and has the ability to arrest these criminals.”

“I’m at this point on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the Police administration assuring everybody and the entire nation that these criminals, especially those who committed last week’s crime and all others who have committed other crimes in recent times, are going to be arrested soon, and I mean soon. Their arrest is non-negotiable to the service. They can run and run, but will get them.”

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police, has already instructed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to take over investigations into the matter.

The Police Chief also threatened that he will stop his officers from providing protection for these so-called bullion vans if the banks fail to provide fortified bullion vans for carting money in the country by the end of June 2021.

About the attack

A General Constable, Emmanuel Osei was killed together with a trader by armed men who shot them during a bullion van robbery on Monday morning at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

The unidentified armed men, on motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, two persons were shot dead instantly – the police officer on escort duty, and a trader who was affected during the shooting.

The bullion driver sustained injuries and was sent to the Korle Bu hospital for treatment. Two tellers who were in the bullion escaped unhurt.

The weapon of the policeman were also taken away, together with an unspecified amount of money.

