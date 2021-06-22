The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 Highway.

According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake the final stringing works which involve the removal of a section of the existing power line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.

The planned exercise, which will lead to a section of the highway being blocked to motorists, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on each day.

“Motorists are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections of the N1 [highway]. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the GHA said in a statement.

Earlier in March 2021, some sections of the N1, N2, and N4 highways were closed down to allow GRIDCo to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors along the stretch of the highway.

This exercise followed a total power system shutdown, which the GRIDCo had attributed to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.

Motorists were then advised to follow the traffic diversion signs placed at the various sections on the N1, N2, and N4.

