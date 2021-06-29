Transeco Minerals and Mining, a mining company operating in the Eastern Region, has constructed a six-unit kindergarten classroom block estimated at GHS 295,000 for the people of Akyem Ampapatia in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

Speaking at a colorful ceremony to hand over the school to the Chiefs and people of the community, Chief Servant of Transeco Minerals and Mining, who is also the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, said the primary motive for the construction of the school is to enable the children in the mining community have the necessary exposure and solid foundation to make them competitive.

Mr. Amarh underscored the essence and relevance of quality education and expressed the hope that the building of the kindergarten is going to help provide the quality foundation needed for the children to build on.

“We at Transeco Minerals and Mining have decided to ensure that children in communities where we operate are exposed to the best of teaching and learning environments at the lower levels of education, that is why we have made education a top priority in our corporate social responsibilities”, he reiterated.

He said an additional 1% of the company’s gross production, amounting to over 320,000 cedis, has been donated to the community fund to help in executing future projects.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker, who was also the Special Guest of Honour, commended Transeco Minerals and Mining company for the construction of the school and said it is in line with the president’s goal of getting every child basic and senior high school education.

“Education is very important to every country. It is because of education that I’m here today. President Akufo-Addo recognizes its importance to the future of the country, that is why he has implemented the free SHS policy to ensure that children get free and mandatory education to the senior high level.

“The policy is the first of its kind on the continent, causing President Akufo-Addo to receive loud cheers among his peers”, he said.

The Deputy Minister stated further that government acknowledges it cannot do the work alone, which is why it appreciates individuals and companies that support the education of the Ghanaian child.

He commended the management and staff of Transeco Minerals and Mining for adding up to the educational infrastructure in the country and contributing massively to the development and growth of the Ampapatia community.

Hon. Mireku Duker urged companies in mining communities to emulate the good works of Transeco Minerals and Mining.

He also advised those who will be tasked to manage the day-to-day administration of the school to maintain the facility to ensure that it stands the test of time.